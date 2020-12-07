Zodwa Wabantu almost caused fan to faint after groping her

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While many South Africans are trying to figure out why Zodwa Wabantu allows fans to grope her, she doesn’t seem to mind the inappropriate behaviour of so-called fans. The local entertainer and reality TV star got tongues wagging once again after she was seen being groped by fans in a video clip she posted on her Instagram page. In the video, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star is seen dancing while male spectators repeatedly stroke her backside while others went as far as touching her private parts. She simply captioned the post: “You can have Your talent, I have Power 😂😂😂😂 Fill Up.” The video clip also shows a man in the crowd who nearly fainted after touching Zodwa’s bum, while many others keep touching and filming the star as she performed her signature risqué dance moves at an event in Mpumalanga.

This is not the first time that Zodwa was touched appropriately by male fans.

In 2019, a video clip emerged on social media where, a man was seen rubbing Zodwa’s butt while another slipped his hands between her thighs and appears to be touching her inappropriately.

Zodwa has previously explained that she was comfortable kissing her fans and being touched while performing, saying she will walk away if she feels uncomfortable.

“Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don’t have a problem with that,” Zodwa said.

Fans are also concerned with Zodwa and the crowds not adhering to lockdown regulations as the star was seen kissing a fan as she was walking to the stage.

Below are some fan reactions on Instagram.

“Sis Zodwa please don't kiss strangers we want you safe 🙏,” commented Nwabu Skosana.

“Please suphuza mntase (don't kiss people ). Coco is real and out to get lives”, added another fan who goes by the name Unolali.

“No social distancing, no masks, gosh do these people take into account how huge Covid is health risk now and takes everyone down their own way?

“To start with each one of them has their unknown health profiles. Lots could be asymptotic. This is a disaster in the making they’ll live to regret why they chose fun over life someday, “ wrote another follower, Peetah.

Meanwhile, Zodwa has recently announced that she’s going back to school. She will be joining Star Quality Performance Arts School in 2021.