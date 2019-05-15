Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instragram

Zodwa Wabantu has on numerous occasions been called ugly but the vosho queen’s face is going to be on billboards across Mzansi. The local entertainer who recently made headlines by going down on bended knees when she broke the norm and proposed to her Ben 10 took to social media on Monday to announce that she's bagged a new deal with one of the local publications as the face of their digital marketing campaign.

"My face is the Face of Daily Sun Marketing Digital Campaign Billboard 🔥🔥🔥🙆 I was Told I'm Ugly🙆Today I'm gonna be on Billboards Marketing Campaign Country Wide Billboards 😭😭🙏❤️❤️❤️ @dailysunsa," she wrote on Instagram.

In another video that she shared during the shoot, Zodwa is heard saying, "I'm not a model. Thank God they choose me for being who I am, I don't need to change sh** about me".

She captioned the video: "You are looking at a New Face for Daily Sun @dailysunsa Billboard Campaign for the Whole Country. You gonna see this Face on Billboard's across The Country..."

Zodwa's really making with money moves, as her reality show "Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored" is set to premiere later this month.



