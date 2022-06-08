Zodwa Wabantu banned from performing in Malawi

Controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has been banned from performing at an amapiano festival in Blantyre, Malawi, set to take place on June 10 and 11. The “Winter Amapiano Vibez”, the first of its kind in Malawi, is being hosted by Myuziki Pusha Entertainment and was set to host Zodwa along with amapiano artist Zukani.

But Zodwa’s license to perform due to the nature of her entertainment was turned down by the Malawian Tourism, Culture and Wildlife department censorship board after a review of her dance videos online. On Twitter, a controversial blogger posted the letter from the department, which was sent to the secretary for Homeland Security. The letter stated that Zodwa had “built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which (include) flaunting her nudity to the audience“.

The department requested Homeland Security to enforce the relevant immigration laws so that Zodwa was prohibited from entering Malawi at the time of the event. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife in Malawi has stopped Zodwa WaBantu from performing at a show she was booked at in Blantyre due to the nature of her performances.



Zodwa WaBantu has been previously banned from performing in Zimbabwe and deported when she was in Zambia pic.twitter.com/UHT0NjhQ6Y — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 7, 2022 In a recent video posted on Facebook, Zodwa said although she will not be performing at the festival, she will still attend to support Zukani. “I am so excited to come to Malawi because it’s the biggest night of amapiano. I won’t be performing, but I am coming as a guest to support the biggest artist of amapiano in South Africa, which is Zukani.

“So I am coming, I won’t perform, I will be fully dressed, I will sit down, I will comply with the rules, I will just take pictures with my fans,” she said in the Facebook video. Other artists on the line-up that are set to perform at the festival are, Afana Ceez, Spyral Mwenya, DJ Maya, DJ Trick, Biggie Lu and Driemo. Commenting on the tweet, users were extremely blunt.

