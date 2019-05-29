Mojo Love's "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" premiered to much fanfare on Saturday, with Mzansi loving the openness of the Afrotainment star's reality show.
But it seems that some thought it was "too raw"
One fan commented: "I love Zodwa, but I feel like the show is too raw, especially because we have children that follow and watch Zodwa. I feel like all she's doing is promoting ubufebe [promiscuous behaviour] and I can't stand the vulgar[ity] as well. But I mean, I respect her and her hustle, but couldn't it have been toned down a bit?"
Not being one to hold her tongue, the v osho queen responded to criticism. Commenting on her Instagram post, Wabantu wrote: "Life won't tone it down for them kids. It will teach them how it's real and f**ked up as it is. Everything I talk about is happening in this real life, not what you think is right or wrong."
Udla yedwa😂😂 uzikhotha amanxeba Yedwa😂😂😂Dont Worry about me,🤘 I'm not chasing what you see now #behide Edits
If you don't mind the local dancer sharing her real life, "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" airs on Moja Love on Saturday at 8pm.