Zodwa Wabantu confirms split from her Ben 10

Zodwa Wabantu has confirmed that she and her boyfriend Vusi Buthelezi have ended their relationship.





Speaking to Drum Magazine, the reality TV star and socialite revealed that although she had been living with Vusi Buthelezi during the lockdown, the pair have since split and Vusi has since left her home.





Furthermore, Zodwa said things started going sour after the break-in at her Durban house last month that saw robbers making away with items worth over R100 000.





She issued a statement that she was willing to pay a reward of R30 000 to recover her stolen property.





Zodwa also revealed one of the other reason for their breakup.





“Things were not working out, he left but I’ve learnt that you must allow people to leave. You accept things as they come and as they are and allow people to be themselves.”





Vusi is her second public relationship after her breakup with Ntobeko Linda a year ago.



