Zodwa Wabantu flexes about her active sex life









Vusi Buthelezi and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu is never shy to overshare details about her life. And it seems that includes what happens in the bedroom with her boyfriend. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" star shared a picture of two monkeys and told her fans that she has had sex already in the new year, asking if they had too.

She followed this up with a video of boyfriend Vusi Buthelezi walking down an aisle in a shop to buy condoms.

In the video, Vusi is holding two Durex condom boxes - Extra Safe and Feather Lite - with him asking her which one is okay.

Zodwa replies by saying that she not sure since it's his department.

She follows this by asking him how his Bobby, presumably referring to his package, feels about the Feather Lite ones and Vusi says that they feel better.

In a follow-up post, the Afrotainment star also posted a video of the happy couple lounging around at home with Zodwa saying "ukhathele, Ugogo ukhathele" which roughly translates to "tired, this grandmother is tired". Sebenza girl!