Zodwa Wabantu flouts social distancing in Instagram video

While the country has moved to lockdown alert level 1 of the national lockdown and the Covid-19 infection rate has dropped, there are still strict social distancing rules in place. However, controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu flouted social distancing or wearing a face mask after she posted a video of herself crowd-surfing at a sold out event at Daveyton Golf Course last week Tuesday night, March 2. In the video, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star and the other patrons are seen not wearing face masks or social distancing. Together with the short video, Zodwa wrote in her Instagram caption: “While you were Sleeping but you call yourself an Artist😂😂😂 Tuesday Booking R15000🥂🍾🔥🔥🔥🔥 Zodwa Wabantu💪🏾 Sold out. Only me on a Poster🙇🏽‍♀️ @daveytongolfcourse9”. She happily allowed the crowd to lay hands on her while she lifted her legs into the air and twerked.

One of the partrons can be seen smacking Zodwa’s buttocks.

As her followers and fans watched her video, many commented.

Some told Zodwa to be more responsible while others just didn’t care that she was not following the rules and praised her performance.

“Please become a responsible celebrity and ensure that covid regulations are adhered to when performing,” said Molebogeng Charlotte Sekoto.

Madai Mqwati commented: “Love Zodwa❤️ but where are the mask 😷😷😷😷guys 😢”.

Otis Ncube said: “Zodwa don't forget there is Covid be careful sisi“.

But presh_hlahlandlela said: 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️ @zodwalibram you’re a whole mood damn I love you 😘“.

And marvmanmandi commented: “I wish I was there to carry you 😍”.