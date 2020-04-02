Zodwa Wabantu gushes over her man on his birthday





Like a woman smitten with love, Zodwa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram as she wished her man a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday sthandwa sam. I love you. This day may pass but we will celebrate your birthday soon. You are so kind, calm and understanding in all that you do. I'm here to make you happy and live this beautiful life in any way I know how . I love you so much."













Last week , the Afrotainment star hit back at trolls who questioned her relationship and the loyalty of her young bae by letting people know that she was sure she loved him and that he was happy with her.

And to further solidify her love for him, the dancer took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.Zodwa's fans first learned about Vusi when he made his big debut on Zodwa's Instagram feed in September last year shortly after the socialite broke up with her long-time boyfriend Ntobeko Linda.