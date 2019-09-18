Vusi Buthelezi and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is off the market again and has a new man.



Making his debut on her Instagram page on Monday, Vusi Buthelezi is the new man that stole the vosho queen’s heart.





Speaking to TshisaLIVE , Zodwa mentioned that they have been dating for three months and that she is undecided if she wants to have him on the second season of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored".





"I will decide whether I include him on my reality show because I have 13 episodes ahead of me. We have been dating for three months, he makes me happy and I love him."





In her Instagram post, she also jokingly captioned it: “Can I make him Famous Season 2”.





This comes after Zodwa ended her engagement to Ntobeko Linda earlier this year.





In June, Zodwa revealed she was no longer happy in her relationship on social media. Thereafter fans started speculating about the status of her relationship.





On her Instagram page, Zodwa posted a photograph of the couple during one of their happy times, with the caption: “I’m Losing myself. I need my Spark back. I’m not Happy anymore. Free Ntobeko he’s still growing. No Wedding”.





Speaking that the taping of the final episode of the first season of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored", Zodwa revealed why she ended things with Ntobeko.

“I called off the wedding after considering Ntobeko’s feelings because he’s still young and would probably want to have children in the future, which is not part of my plans”.





Following her breakup from Ntobeko, Zodwa did mention that she is ready to move on and that she still believes in love and clearly found it again with Vusi.



