Zodwa Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda . Picture: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for her barely-there outfits, set the internet on fire after she shared a snap of herself and her fiancé, Ntobeko Linda, naked in bed on Wednesday. The image comes as a response to the ongoing onslaught of negative commentary the Durban entertainer faces on social media as trolls often take aim at her physical appearance, often referring to her as "a man".

The selfie taken by Wabantu, shows her lying in bed as Linda rest his head on her shoulder. His eyes are closed and he appears to sleeping. Wabantu captioned the image: "When you hate Our Relationship Ngiyakulaya😜 Does Zodwa Wabantu know how to be Nice😂 She looks like a Man,does she even Moan in Bed... love you babe (sic). This was her way of firing shots at her haters, as she explains that she shared the image to "spite" all of her critics.

The newly minted reality TV star then went on to candidly respond to her fans' questions about her love life in the comments thread, with many saying that they're finally learning to appreciate Wabantu's authenticity. One fan wrote: "Owaaaabantu. You have mastered the art of not giving a f*** sis"

While another commented on how peacefully Linda as sleeping. "The way this guy is sleeping, he’s so relaxed and comfortable,you can tell love lives here," @chumakazi wrote.

Needless to say, fans can expect a lot more of Wabantu keeping it real after she responded to critics of her reality show, "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" earlier this week. After the show premiered to much fanfare on Sunday, there was some backlash over the "rawness" of the content. Taking to social media to respond to her haters, Wabantu said: "Life won't tone it down for them kids. It will teach them how it's real and f**ked up as it is. Everything I talk about is happening in this real life, not what you think is right or wrong."

"Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" airs on every Saturday on Moja Love at 8pm.