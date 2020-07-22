Zodwa Wabantu hits back at people calling her a ’predator’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban-based reality star Zodwa Wabantu hit back at people labelling her a “predator” and “paedophile” for hitting on “Gomora” actor, Ntobeko Sishi. The 34-year-old dancer and social media sensation has openly expressed her love of younger men. After flirting with Ntobeko on Tuesday, Zodwa received a lot of flak, with many followers urging her to stop “preying on kids”. Zodwa was labelled as “creepy” after sending a controversial message to Ntobeko. The 21-year actor, who is known for his the role of Ntokozo on Mzansi Magic’s hit series, posted an image of himself on Instagram with a caption: “this worlds not for us.”

Many female fans including Zodwa started complimenting the youngster. However, Zodwa’s comment wasn’t received well on social media.

“Eishh skhokho angisakhoni (I can’t help it anymore) please inbox me”, accompanied by winking faces and heart emojis.

While some Instagram users found Zodwa's comment funny and encouraged her to pursue the young man, others called her out for being "creepy."

But Zodwa doesn't seem fazed by the negative comments.

In a video clip, the star is seen eating pizza, and she says, “But guys you are now undermining me. You are now calling me a predator and a paedophile. You say I am chowing young ones (Ben 110s). Which young ones am I chowing?"

Just over a year ago, Zodwa broke things off with her then 24-year-old fiance, Ntobeko Linda.

The couple had been dating on and off for five years when Zodwa went down on one knee and proposed to her man at a popular Durban spot.

The star later paid lobola for Ntobeko, something unheard of in the African culture. The turn of events got tongues wagging with Zodwa topping the trends list for weeks.

A few months after break up with her “Ben 10”, the 34-year-old star revealed her new bae, 23-year-old Vusi Buthelezi who she also broke up with this year.