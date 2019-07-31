Ntobeko Linda and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Racy dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu and her former fiancé Ntobeko Linda have parted ways. Zodwa confirmed that her wedding which was was meant to take place last Saturday has been cancelled.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star confirmed the break-up and said: "I cancelled the wedding. I am no longer getting married. Me and Ntobeko are finished. We have split."

She said the couple separated about a month ago and she had hoped, even until this weekend, that Ntobeko would "fight" for her.

"I took a break from him and thought he would fight for me. But he was just quiet. I took that as a sign and so it's off now."

According to Sunday Sun, Zodwa is struggling to come to terms with the break-up. “Zodwa’s a strong woman but she loves Ntobeko, hence she finds it hard to deal with his absence,” a source told the publication.

In June, Zodwa revealed she was no longer happy in her relationship on social media. Thereafter fans started speculating about the status of her relationship.

On her Instagram page, Zodwa posted a photograph of the couple during one of their happy times, with the caption: “I’m Losing myself. I need my Spark back. I’m not Happy anymore. Free Ntobeko he’s still growing. No Wedding”.

A few days later the "Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored" star told her fans she had change of heart and the wedding was back on.

“I’m still getting Married. I never change my plans. I don’t dack off. The dress is mine. Who should wear it? Me. The ring is mine R55 000. Who should wear it? Me, it's mine,” posted Wabantu.

IOL contacted Zodwa’s representative, Nkule, who said she was in no position to comment on the matter.