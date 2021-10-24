Zodwa Wabantu: I won't stop giving my boyfriend money

Racy dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu says she will not stop giving her boyfriends money, adding that she won’t give up on love, either. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star posted a short video clip sharing some top tips on relationships and money.

“Guy, imagine not falling in love because you are scared that it’s going to end? Mina, I’m going to love hard even if it ends. I’m going to continue to give my partner money…” said Zodwa. Watch the full video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) This comes after her former lover 23-year-old Vusi Ngubane, allegedly bought himself an Audi using Zodwa’s name after they broke up.

Zodwa also claims that she used to give him a lot of money while they were still together. Prior to her relationship with Ngubane, Zodwa broke off her engagement with Ntobeko Linda. In 2019, Zodwa went down on one knee at Eyadini Lounge, in Durban, and asked Ntobeko to marry her.

She later raised eyebrows when she announced that she would pay lobola to the Linda family, something that is unheard of in African culture. Zodwa has been teasing fans with snaps of her mystery man. During her latest interview on Lasizwe’s brand new show “Drink Or Tell The Truth,” Zodwa confirmed she is dating another Ben 10.

“He’s not famous… he works.” She went on to explain that she loves sex, cuddles and having someone at home. Zodwa also dropped a bomb when she revealed her latest hook up with Black Motion’s star Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane.