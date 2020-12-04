Zodwa Wabantu is going back to school

Zodwa Wabantu is on her way to becoming a movie star as she enrols at the performing arts school. Though she hasn’t revealed details surrounding her big move to Joburg, Zodwa is expanding her horizons as she ventures into the world of performing arts. Sharing a video clip on her Instagram page, during a photoshoot, the queen of dance and reality star TV announces that she will be starting 2021 with a bang as she goes back to school. In the video clip, Zodwa is welcomed by co-owner of Star Quality Performing Arts College, actress and singer Miranda Ntshangase. “Zodwa, we want to officially welcome you to the Star Quality family and the Star Quality Performing Arts College, as well, we wanted to officially give you the garb,” said Ntshangase.

To which the star responded: “Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to study again ... You are never too old to learn.”

When the Soweto-born star announced that she was moving from Durban to Joburg, fans were elated.

The star moved to Durban about five years ago and now she’s back in Joburg’s Northern suburb of Lonehill, Fourways.

It was in Durban’s uMlazi shisa nyama joint, Eyadini Lounge, where Zodwa grabbed the spotlight for her daring dress sense and racy dance moves.

Zodwa is famous for dancing without underwear, causing a stir wherever she performs.

Evolving from a socialite to a businesswoman, over the years the star managed to garner a string of property development businesses, personal care products (fragrance range, lipstick range and petroleum jelly).

The star recently revealed she will be soon be launching her own alcohol brand.

In her recent post on Instagram, she shared a picture of an alcohol label, which reads “Zodwa Wabantu Premium Cider”.