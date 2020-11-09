Zodwa Wabantu is moving to Joburg permanently

Zodwa Wabantu’s life has come to a full circle, as the racy dancer and socialite now returns to her hometown. Though she didn’t specify where in Johannesburg she’s moving to, the Soweto-born star says she ready to bid farewell to Durban, her home for the past five years. It was in Durban’s uMlazi’s shisa nyama joint, Eyadini Lounge, where Zodwa grabbed the spotlight for her daring dress sense and bold dance moves. Zodwa is also famous for dancing without underwear, causing a stir wherever she performs. Evolving from a socialite to a businesswoman, over the years the star managed to garner a string of property development businesses, beauty products ( fragrance range) and with her thriving entertainment career, Zodwa says she’s ready to take over the City of Gold.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored” star shared the exciting news with her 1.4 million followers, insisting that the move is a permanent one.

In a short video clip, Zodwa can be heard saying:” I’m moving to Joburg, for good...”

In her popular reality show, “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored", the star spoke candidly about her tough upbringing following her mother’s passing.

She also opened up about her relationship with Khanyi Mbau’s ex-husband Mandla Mthembu.

She also gave viewers a closer look at her relationship with ex-fiance Ntobeko Linda.

The pair were preparing to walk down the aisle when Zodwa called off the wedding, saying that Linda still has some growing up to do.

While giving fans a glimpse into her personal life, the star, also introduced to her close friends, family and her teenage son to South Africa.

The star recently announced that her reality show will be returning for the second season on Moja Love.

“Are you’ll ready? Who should I bring back? What do you wanna see on Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored? We are in preparation to start shooting,” shared Zodwa recently.

With her return to Joburg, fans are waiting with bated breath to witness this new chapter of Zodwa Wabantu’s life.