Zodwa Wabantu is on a mission to ’clean up’ society

Controversial entertainer, reality star and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu is missioning out to clean up societies’ misconceptions on health issues like ARV’s and is now helping those with serious addiction problems.

She recently took to Instagram to talk about yet another topic that affects society – drugs and alcohol.

In the video, Zodwa firstly took full responsibility saying that she also indulges in alcohol but stated she isn’t addicted because she knows how her days start and end.

“I know when I say alcohol, you’re like Zodwa you are one of them, you drink. Yes I do drink but I still know how my day is going to start and how it is going to end. So I have partnered with Africa Drug and Rehabilitation Centre,” said Zodwa.

She continued to say that medical aid is welcome for patients coming to the centre and that the experience is private and confidential.

“You come in, you help yourself and then leave and we don’t know. Not because it is a secret but it really affects ourselves mentally and emotionally and we depend on it,” she went on.

Zodwa’s fans commented on her efforts to help the community.

“It really is a big problem in Mzansi, it has also a huge impact on crime and it's like the government is taking a blind eye on this issue and its killing our youths. Thank sis Zodwalibram for raising this issue 👏😍,” said Ghost12823.

Bongani Muriel said: “Keep on helping the country Zodwa, as we speak my daughter she's been admitted to a mental institution due to drugs 😢.”

Zodwa recently sparked conversation about ARVs.

This was a video went viral showing the controversial dancer dropping a purse full of ARVs.

She was introducing her campaign against the stigmatisation of HIV; encouraging more South Africans to test for HIV and take medication.

There have been many people breaking their silence about HIV after Zodwa posted a photo of her taking ARVs.