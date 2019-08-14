Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is ready to move forward with her life following the conclusion of the first season of her reality TV show and her recent breakup. The vosho queen's rise to fame has been nothing short of a fairy tale going from being only known for her legs and dancing without wearing panties in Durban nightclubs.

Wabantu rose to become a well-known figure in Mzansi, being booked to perform and make appearances both locally and internationally.

Eventually leading to her getting a reality show which became one of the most popular shows on Moja Love and while her relationship with Ntobeko Linda is over the Afrotainment star is ready to move on.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wabantu said she was content with the final episode of her show and shared how the end of her relationship impacted on her moving forward.

"I still believe in love. I love too much so I want to love less and give less. I don’t want to teach a lot cause people tend to use what you have taught them and turn it against you."

During the filming of the last episode, Wabantu did reveal why she called off the wedding stating: "I called off the wedding after considering Ntobeko’s feelings because he’s still young and would probably want to have children in the future, which is not part of my plans.”

There is still no word as to whether "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" will be renewed for a second season, but it look as if Mzansi still hasn't got enough of their favourite pantyless queen.