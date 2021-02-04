Zodwa Wabantu joins Kenny Kunene’s political party

It seems that there is nothing Zodwa Wabantu can’t do. The socialite who rose to fame as a dancer could be sitting in Parliament if the party she is now affiliated with gets enough votes in the next election. This comes after Zodwa joined the Patriotic Alliance, the party formed by controversial businessman Kenny Kunene. According to the Sushi King, Zodwa is what his political party needs for it to be complete. Kunene took to Instagram this week, where he revealed in a video that he was pleased to welcome Rebecca Zodwa Libram, popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu, to the PA. In the video, Zodwa and Kenny, along with other members of the party, can be seen standing in a row as the Sushi King made his much-awaited announcement.

“PA people, we are here in Dlamini in Soweto, and this is where Zodwa Wabantu was born... I am pleased to welcome the new signing to the PA, Zodwa Wabantu. When I spoke to her about joining, she was like, 'no, no bra Kenny PA? Politics mina?'

“But I've seen something in her and her name explains what I have seen. She is Zodwa of the people. She loves the people, the people love her.”

Kunene also captioned the video saying how much he believed in Zodwa as a political leader.

"As a leader in her own right and her helping the poor, qualifies her to be involved in the politics of the PA, which is to genuinely change the lives of our people. Welcome, my sister, to your political family”, he wrote.

Zodwa also took to Instagram and said: “I don’t know what iskhokho big boss, Kenny Kunene, saw in me to want me in politics, but prayers are answered by God in his own way!”