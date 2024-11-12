Zodwa Wabantu joins panellists for ‘Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi’

The celebrity Roasters for the “Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi” served by Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind are slowly being revealed and what an interesting panel. From the meanest judge on “Idols South Africa” to some of pop cultures’s hottest names, this panel will be serving heat.

The claws will be out and the insults will fly when comedian David Kau and controversial socialite Zodwa Wabantu join fellow panellists Randall Abrahams, Busiswa and Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng to put actress and presenter Pearl Thusi under the griller. Zodwa Wabantu is also no stranger to controversy. The outspoken dancer and socialite is sure not to hold anything back when she joins the fray to roast Thusi – and take on her fellow panellists. “I am bold and unapologetic in what I do, and I recognise the same traits in Pearl. We are both tough cookies who can give as good as we get,” said Zodwa Wabantu.

“However, that doesn’t mean I’m going to hold back when the chips are down – she is fair game and must not expect any special treatment from me!” Veteran funnyman David Kau, one of South Africa’s favourite observational stand-up comedians, is no newbie to the Roast game. “Having recently roasted Mzansi during the ‘DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa' event to celebrate (and send up) 30 years of democracy, I’m all fired up to take on another Roast!