Zodwa Wabantu opens her own mortuary

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu takes the term “confuse your enemies” to a whole new level.

The star, who started making a name for herself dancing at a shisanyama joint in Durban, has gone on to bag her own reality show and various business ventures, including her range of perfume.

Now, the controversial star has announced a new venture, her very own mortuary.

As banal as it might sound, Zodwa took to social media this week to make the announcement.

In an Instagram post, she revealed the name of her new business, “Zodwa Wabantu Undertakers Mortuary”.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build. All are in my name, registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again.

“I won’t stop. I won’t act 20 years with my money in the industry but see me in years to come”, wrote Zodwa in the caption accompanying her post.

See below:

Last month, Zodwa revealed she voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation centre.

The star, who says she is tired of consuming alcohol, is receiving treatment in a Durban centre.

Posting a video on Instagram, Zodwa said she wanted to explore what it felt like to receive treatment as she was tired of her drinking lifestyle.

“Good morning guys, to my doctor, ngiyaziletha kuwe (I am bringing myself to you) ... I am f****** tired and another thing, I think I am coming for the rehab, rehab for alcohol ngihlezi ngidakwa (I am always getting drunk).

“But I am there to learn about the rehab, I am coming to explore,” Zodwa said.

The dancer also asked her friends not to disturb her with calls while she undergoes treatment.

“Please guys, Durban friends: do not call me, it’s my journey. I am tired; I am tired of alcohol, even now I am drunk and I have a hangover but I am coming to Durban to relax ... I am tired.”