Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is finally ready to make an appearance at her son's school as his date for his Grade 7 farewell. The vosho queen has been keeping a low profile at her son's school in hopes to keep him out of the limelight.

Wabantu shared a post on her Instagram with her son gushing over his good report card and said that she will be his "date" at his farewell at the end of the month.

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Wabantu then explained why she was tiring to keep things low key when it came to her son's school.

"I have been shying away from his school because I didn't want to bring attention to him and any drama. I would rather drop him at the gate in a dimmed car so no one sees me. I wanted him to do well at school. Now he is leaving Grade seven, I can finally step out."



