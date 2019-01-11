Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu originally planned to "bow out" in 2019 but it seems there's been a change in plans. The vosho queen famously posted on Instagram in 2017 that by January 2019 she would be retiring from the entertainment industry.

However, due to high demand, Wabantu has decided to put her retirement plans on hold.

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Wabantu said that people are still showing a lot of interest in her both locally and abroad.

"There is a lot of interest and the bookings are still coming. We are working on other shows both here and overseas but I will always go where the people want me."

Over the festive season, Wabantu also travelled to Namibia where she performed in the neighbouring country for the first time. She also spent time with the women from the Himba tribe where the dancer went topless.