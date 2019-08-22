Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has responded to the video of her being "touched inappropriately" by male fans over the weekend. Speaking to TshisaLIVE following the video going viral, the Afrotainment star cleared the air saying that she didn't find the hands touching her inappropriate and that they didn't overstep any boundaries.

"They are my fans, there was no abuse whatsoever, and no harm was done."

This comes after the video of Zodwa at a show over the weekend went viral on Wednesday with tweeps being divided on whether or not the touching of her butt was appropriate.

The vosho queen's fans didn't feel that there was anything wrong since Zodwa has to build her brand on her close interaction with her fans.

What happened to Zodwa

What happened to Zodwa is the same thing that happened to Cassper pic.twitter.com/J8kmudyqIC — Berry Ndumiso Yiproblem🇿🇦 (@TurnUpGvngstar) August 21, 2019

I don't see any sexual assault here. Zodwa has been allowing men touch her inappropriately, maybe it wasn't such a big deal then because there weren't so many videos but kade eyenza lento. She's a straight talker Zodwa, if ubengafuni ubezosho! — _Tlxhx_ (@michelle_mcpee) August 21, 2019

While others voiced their discomfort with the situation and some even calling sexual assault.

As for the men who are condoning this 🤮. Hypocrites! If this was your sister, mother, aunt etc or even your gf, you wouldn’t be applauding this. Zodwa — Linda (@Leeleelera) August 21, 2019

Just saw that video of Zodwa being touched on stage. I don’t know,I feel so uncomfortable on her behalf.There’s no way she’s okay with it,no way! pic.twitter.com/v1CTQVOPDL — Jabzz (@JabueMaTembe) August 21, 2019

The "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" star recently shared that following the end of her relationship that she is ready to move on and hopes her reality TV show gets renewed for a second season.