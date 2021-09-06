Zodwa Wabantu reveals her Instagram account was hacked
Local entertainer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has warned fans that she has become the latest victim of online scamming.
Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star informed her 1.7 million followers that her social media account was hacked.
“My account was hacked by an unknown hacker. After much back and forth I have since gotten my account back,” revealed Zodwa.
She thanked fans for not falling for the scammer’s tricks and demands.
In many cases, online scammers impersonate a celebrity and start asking for money from fans and friends.
“I would like to thank my people for standing with me and not buying into the demands of the hacker. I’m happy to be back and looking forward to enjoying Instagram with people again.”
Meanwhile, Zodwa grabbed the headlines last week when a video clip of a fan touching her inappropriately started making rounds on social media.
In the video, which went viral, while Zodwa is dancing, a male fan is seen slipping his hands between her thighs.
Fans were enraged, with many raising concerns around sexual assault.
Zodwa has previously posted videos of her bottom being stroked by male spectators while others touch her private parts while she performs risqué dance moves.
Zodwa has previously explained that she was comfortable kissing her fans and being touched while performing.
She however emphasised that she walks away whenever she feels uncomfortable.
“Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don’t have a problem with that,” Zodwa said at the time.
But fans argue that spectators must know their boundaries.
Below are some of the fans’ reactions on Twitter.
We a long way from ending the GBV scourge. What that dude did to Zodwa is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Nu4gHIH29I— KHABAZELA🐃 (@Bhazukah) August 31, 2021
Just because Zodwa laughed that off, it doesn’t mean that guy didn’t violate her.— Yellow Kolisi ☀ (@Basetsana_Pule) August 31, 2021
nothing about that video of Zodwa Wabantu being sexually assaulted is funny or okay. it does not matter that Zodwa is a sexually liberated woman, wears revealing clothing, you do not have the right to touch people in their private areas EVER.— aubrey graham’s wife. (@unathi_) August 31, 2021