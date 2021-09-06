Zodwa Wabantu reveals her Instagram account was hacked

Local entertainer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has warned fans that she has become the latest victim of online scamming. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star informed her 1.7 million followers that her social media account was hacked.

“My account was hacked by an unknown hacker. After much back and forth I have since gotten my account back,” revealed Zodwa. She thanked fans for not falling for the scammer’s tricks and demands. In many cases, online scammers impersonate a celebrity and start asking for money from fans and friends.

“I would like to thank my people for standing with me and not buying into the demands of the hacker. I’m happy to be back and looking forward to enjoying Instagram with people again.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Meanwhile, Zodwa grabbed the headlines last week when a video clip of a fan touching her inappropriately started making rounds on social media. In the video, which went viral, while Zodwa is dancing, a male fan is seen slipping his hands between her thighs.

Fans were enraged, with many raising concerns around sexual assault. Zodwa has previously posted videos of her bottom being stroked by male spectators while others touch her private parts while she performs risqué dance moves. Zodwa has previously explained that she was comfortable kissing her fans and being touched while performing.

She however emphasised that she walks away whenever she feels uncomfortable. “Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don’t have a problem with that,” Zodwa said at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) But fans argue that spectators must know their boundaries.