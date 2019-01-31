Zodwa Wabantu and Ntokozo Linda. Picture: Instagram

Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram to share a cheeky post about picking up weight after facing online criticism. The Afrotainment star clapped back at her haters, saying the reason she has been picking up weight is due to "sex and happiness".

Wabantu previously talked about how she "saw the comments on my Instagram. People were asking me if I want to lose my career by gaining weight. But fam, I am good."

Wabantu also recently got the stamp of approval from Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane posting the video of their exchange on Instagram.

In the video posted, an emotional Wabantu calls Mokonyane her "inspiration" and gushes over the minister during an exchange at the Eyadini Lounge in Durban.

Mokonyane then replies by saying that she represents every woman and that nobody must judge Wabantu.

Adding that Wabantu is who she is and people should respect her. Wabantu ends of the video by thanking Mokonyane and sharing a kiss.