Zodwa Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has been opening up more and more about at her man, Ntobeko Linda, and says he's handling this "fame sh*t like a man". Wabantu finally tagged Linda in a light-hearted post on Instagram with the caption: "Movie night every Wednesday Zodwa Wabantu & @ntobzz Finally I Tag him. He has handled this Fame Shit like a Man. He ain't No Chris Brown".

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Wabantu explains that the reason she was so secretive at the beginning is that was trying to keep prying eyes away from him. However, since she first shared a picture of him, he has handled being in the public eye really well.

"I love the fact that he understands my job but more than that he knows that I come with prying eyes and people will want to invade his privacy because he's close to me. But since the first time I shared his pictures or spoke about him, he has handled the fame thing with class and that is important."