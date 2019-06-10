Ntobeko Linda and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Just a couple weeks ago, Zodwa Wabantu asked her boyfriend to marry her, but now she claims she's called it quits. Wabantu took to social media on Saturday to make the announcement that left fans shocked. Sharing a snap of herself and Ntobeko Linda, the vosho queen wrote: "I'm losing myself. I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore. Free Ntobeko, he’s still growing. No wedding.”

According to reports, both her and Ntobeko agreed to the separation and are taking time to work on their individual issues.

Last month, the entertainer proposed at Eyadini Lounge and said she was breaking tradition. She said instead of giving Ntobeko money to pay lobola, she would pay lobola to Ntobeko’s family.

While many were still shocked at the unconventional relationship and the proposal, they now have to accept that there might be no happily ever after for the vosho queen and her Ben 10.

Many of her fans flooded her comment sections in support of her decision, while others said it was a joke and others asked Ntobeko jokingly to pay back the lobola money.

Lindi Vilakazii commented: "I don't believe her. I think she might be joking, phela uZodwa you never know her."

While Jamez BigJuice Dean wrote: "Everyone cannot always share a seat on the ride through our journeys, and to be honest marriage just complicates the core of the happiness you already have together."



