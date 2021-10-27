Zodwa Wabantu takes her panties off live on stage

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu found herself on the trends list this week after a video of her taking off her panties live on stage went viral. Described by some social media users as uncomfortable to watch, in the video, which she shared on her Instagram, the star can be seen pulling down her underwear while performing and twirling the panties around.

She wrote: "Authentic! Genuine! There's Zodwa Wabantu in everyone." While some South Africans expressed concern over the video, Zodwa, who made a name for herself by being comfortable with nudity, is not phased. In fact, days after posting the video the reality star posted another video in which she thanked those around her for their support.

An emotional Zodwa said that she was thankful to people who sit in board meetings and ask for her to be involved in projects. “I am so grateful. All the people who make that decision to say we want Zodwa Wabantu on board, all the major deals and booking, our friends who say our names, even when we are not there, thank you, thank you for choosing my name,” she said. Media personality Lerato Kganyago commented on Zodwa’s post saying: “You are LOVED. You are real, unapologetically yourself.