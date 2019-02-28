Zodwa Wabantu has been teasing her upcoming reality show for months, and now the Durban entertainer has revealed that its set to premiere "soon".
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Wabantu revealed that her reality show will air on DStv's entertainment channel Moja Love, alongside the caption: "the truth about me".
The show, which is seemingly titled "Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored," will undoubtedly keep fans entertained.
The big reveal comes a week after Wabantu shared a snap herself on set.
Back up your Shit😍😍😍 My Reality Show🚀🚀🤞❤️ Zodwa Wabantu 🥇🥇
The 33-year-old dancer previously said that she is true to her brand and will not change for anyone, so expect to see a lot of crazy and a behind-the-scenes look into the mother of one's life.