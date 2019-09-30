She might have called off her wedding two months ago but Zodwa Wabantu is not letting that stop her from wearing a wedding dress.
Fans could not wait to see the star walk down the aisle and say "I do" to Ntobeko. Those dreams were shattered though when she announced their break-up, siting fame had put a wedge between them.
Z odwa posted several pictures of herself in the gown along with captions that made her fans think she was really getting married.
Fans got the picture though when she posted a picture of herself walking down the ramp.
Last month she confirmed that she now has a new Ben 10, Vusi Buthelezi, and couldn't be happier.
However, she did don a wedding dress this past week when she walked the runway at this year's edition of the Durban Fashion Fair.
The dancer modeled for designer Muzi Mlambo for a second time after she featured in his collection last year.
I'm Ready🥇👰🥇⚡❤ When you Can,You must Do it 🏌️♀️ I've Worked for it✔ Tonight is the Wedding😘 Forever❤
