She might have called off her wedding two months ago but Zodwa Wabantu is not letting that stop her from wearing a wedding dress. 

Fans could not wait to see the star walk down the aisle and say "I do" to Ntobeko. Those dreams were shattered though when she announced their break-up, siting fame had put a wedge between them. 

However, she did don a wedding dress this past week when she walked the runway at this year's edition of the Durban Fashion Fair. 

The dancer modeled for designer Muzi Mlambo for a second time after she featured in his collection last year. 


Z odwa posted several pictures of herself in the gown along with captions that made her fans think she was really getting married. 


Fans got the picture though when she posted a picture of herself walking down the ramp. 

Done. 26/09/2019👑❤

Last month she confirmed that she now has a new Ben 10, Vusi Buthelezi, and couldn't be happier.