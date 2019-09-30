She might have called off her wedding two months ago but Zodwa Wabantu is not letting that stop her from wearing a wedding dress.





However, she did don a wedding dress this past week when she walked the runway at this year's edition of the Durban Fashion Fair.





The dancer modeled for designer Muzi Mlambo for a second time after she featured in his collection last year.









odwa posted several pictures of herself in the gown along with captions that made her fans think she was really getting married.

















Fans could not wait to see the star walk down the aisle and say "I do" to Ntobeko. Those dreams were shattered though when she announced their break-up, siting fame had put a wedge between them.Fans got the picture though when she posted a picture of herself walking down the ramp.Last month she confirmed that she now has a new Ben 10, Vusi Buthelezi, and couldn't be happier.