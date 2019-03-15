Ntobeko Linda and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram to address the haters attacking her and her man about their relationship. The vosho queen has slowly but surely been opening up about her relationship with Ntobeko Lind by sharing snaps on social media and attending events with him.

Wabantu previously publicly praised Linda for how "he has handled the fame thing with class".

However, it seems people have strong opinions about their relationship but Wabantu has no time for their negativity.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Wabantu addressed the haters who have allegedly accused her of "controlling" her boyfriend.

"It's not that you all are worried about my boyfriend's well-being because he apparently looks like I beat him up... it's more than that. You all are lying, you are just disappointed that he doesn't beat me up or was cheating or doing silly things. If he was, you all would be singing a different song, talking about how he's doing this and that but he hasn't given you any ammunition, she said"

Watch the video below: