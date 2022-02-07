Zodwa Wabantu wants to make an appearance in 'Big Brother Mzansi' house

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is ready to enter the “Big Brother Mzansi” house if given the opportunity. Sharing a clip from the show over the weekend on Instagram, housemate Terry is seen talking about the “Zodwa Wanantu Uncensored” star to Sis Tamera and Mvelo, saying that if Zodwa was allowed to visit the house she would break the rules for fun.

Captioning the post Zodwa said: “The Roommates want Zodwa Wabantu @bigbromzansi I need to be in that House for 2 Weeks Visit. “South African’s Make it Possible @bigbromzansi @bigbromzansi.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

On Sunday night’s Eviction Live Show, Mvelo and Dinkybliss were evicted from the “Big Brother Mzansi” house. When asked about some things he didn’t know about himself inside the House when he finally got outside, Mvelo said “I didn’t know I was the greatest of all time”. Mvelo said it was the nature of the beast (that someone has) to leave first and “the game is just a game” so he was not worried, but took it in his stride. When asked about who he will miss the most outside the house, Mvelo channelled his inner Keith Sweat as he sang “Nobody.”