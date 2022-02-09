Zodwa Wabantu’s traditional ritual picture gets mixed reactions

Reality TV star and racy dancer Zodwa Wabantu is on a spiritual journey and has been sharing moments with her followers. Zodwa took to Instagram to share a picture of herself undergoing a traditional ritual, but it is unclear what the ritual is for.

In the picture, Zodwa is dressed in white, covered in white cream which could be calamine lotion, and is kneeling and surrounded by three men. Two men are seen holding a chicken on her shoulders while the other stirs something inside a white bucket. There was also some milk and biscuits in the background.

Zodwa simply captioned the post with the word “Camagu”, which is often used during traditional practices. She also added the location where the picture was taken, Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape. The picture certainly got her followers’ attention and sparked quite the conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Some of Zodwa's followers were left confused as to what was going on in the picture, with others saying that the moment should have been left off social media. "Are we allowed to even see this? Like yes educate us but why see the sessions🧐," said @sivisuals_ @ms.kittypong said: "Nothing is sacred anymore… 😒😒"

Some social media users have claimed that the picture is a part of Zodwa’s traditional ukuthwasa. Zodwa last month posted a photo of herself in a river, dressed in ancestral attire while holding two horns in her hands. The picture sparked talk that she was undergoing a process of ukuthwasa (initiation), where someone who has the ubizo (calling) from their ancestors becomes an inyanga or a sangoma (healer).