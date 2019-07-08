Zodwa Wanbantu at the Vodacom Durban July, held at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Within 24 hours of grabbing headlines for her Durban July barely-there halterneck mesh dress (with a thong covering her bits), reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu made the news once again - this time for her comments on gay people.

During her reality TV show ‘Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored’ that aired on Moja Love on Saturday, July 6, the dancer is heard saying gay people are "troublesome".  

Shortly after, many took to social media to express their outrage over what they felt were homophobic comments. One viewer went on to lodge a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). 

In a statement posted on Twitter, with a caption, @Moosa_Kaula wrote: "An e-mail has been sent to the BCCSA regarding Zodwa WaBantu's #ZodwaUncensored homophobia. If you'd like to join this movement please find the link below to sign the petition."

Zodwa's comments came on the back of a visit to a designer to discuss her wedding gown. 

She said: “Gays are troublesome because they are fighting with women. Name one gay who has never fought with a woman in the industry. Their problem is that they are convinced that they have a vagina, while they have a penis. We have vaginas."

She continued: “We accommodate you guys because you wear make-up and when we talk about men you always there back us up.”

Though some insist Zodwa must be taken to task, others say the blame falls on the channel as well for airing her comments without exercising their right for censorship.

