Within 24 hours of grabbing headlines for her Durban July barely-there halterneck mesh dress (with a thong covering her bits), reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu made the news once again - this time for her comments on gay people. During her reality TV show ‘Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored’ that aired on Moja Love on Saturday, July 6, the dancer is heard saying gay people are "troublesome".

Shortly after, many took to social media to express their outrage over what they felt were homophobic comments. One viewer went on to lodge a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

In a statement posted on Twitter, with a caption, @Moosa_Kaula wrote: "An e-mail has been sent to the BCCSA regarding Zodwa WaBantu's #ZodwaUncensored homophobia. If you'd like to join this movement please find the link below to sign the petition."

Zodwa's comments came on the back of a visit to a designer to discuss her wedding gown.

She said: “Gays are troublesome because they are fighting with women. Name one gay who has never fought with a woman in the industry. Their problem is that they are convinced that they have a vagina, while they have a penis. We have vaginas."

She continued: “We accommodate you guys because you wear make-up and when we talk about men you always there back us up.”

Though some insist Zodwa must be taken to task, others say the blame falls on the channel as well for airing her comments without exercising their right for censorship.

Before a show goes on air, the tape goes through SO MANY people for approval. Nobody absolutely nobody thought 'this is not it,'? @MojaLoveTv and #ZodwaUncensored should also be called out. — 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 8, 2019

The producers need to be slapped. Why did they allow her to go and attack LGBT+? I think they thrive on her being controversial so much that they missed the facts that her views were discriminatory and bigoted. Zodwa is just being Zodwa, and I agree, she does need educating. — *** Rock'n'Roller *** (@techottness) July 8, 2019

And as a gay man(part of the actual community she’s talking about)I see a big problem with someone basically saying women accommodate gays like we are some kind of kept animals, there for their amusement. I won’t even start with the whole “cake” analogy! All of it was homophobic! pic.twitter.com/MWqWe8xkSA — Nkuli Ndlovu (@nkulilegit) July 7, 2019



