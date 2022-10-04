Zola 7’s return to stage has Tbo Touch in his feels

Television personality and Metro FM presenter Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe was left “in his feels” after he witnessed kwaito star Zola 7 back on stage. Zola 7 formed part of the “A Night with Legends” kwaito concert, which was held on October 1, and saw the veteran take to the stage after years of not being able to perform due to his ill-health and other setbacks.

Other artists who performed included the likes of Mdu, Thebe, Oskido, Arthur and Kabelo. Tbo Touch, who MC-ed the event, fan-boyed so hard that he took to his social media to share a clip of Zola 7’s performance and wrote a lengthy post about how many people thought that the “Ghetto Fabulous” hitmaker will never walk, sing or perform ever again, but was reminded that “God is on the throne”. Along with a video clip of Zola 7’s performance, Tbo Touch wrote on Instagram: “We serve a God of a 2nd, 3rd, 4th chances, we can never reflect on the evolution of urban culture and not mention Zola's name.

“Every Friday from 4pm to 5pm on #thetouchdown @metrofmsa we do the legends hour. This event is the culmination of consistent quality radio driven by life changing features. “Many thought he will never walk, sing and perform ever again but sometimes Life has a way of reminding us that God is on the throne!!!! #Legendsnignt #whatatimetobealive.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) In another post he wrote: “I went straight backstage and called my Mom, she's one of many prayer warriors that continuously pray for Zola.

“Yes I teared up at some point. 😭in Zola's words from last night "Don't die, pick yourself and try again". #Godisonthethrone #whatatimetobealive #legendsnightconcert #replenishmentconcert.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) The award-winning musician experienced a rough patch earlier this year, which saw him trending on social media after a video clip of him raised concerns about his health. Fans were worried about his well-being and this was further fuelled by allegations on social media that he wasn’t able to take care of himself.

