Zola Hashatsi lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa for failing artists like V-Mash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

While Mzansi is still reeling in shock following the devastating news of the passing of veteran actress and TV host and Vinolia Mashego. Zola Hashatsi lashed out at the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and the entire entertainment industry for not giving artists the respect and the recognition they deserve while they are still alive. In a series of statements posted on his Instagram page, the "Rhythm City" star started by paying a moving tribute to tribute to his pal, also confirming that former "Jam Alley" presenter passed away in her sleep on Friday, April 3, at her home in Mamelodi. Mashego will be laid to rest on Friday. Hashatsi requested that the family of the late TV star be given privacy during the mourning.

He wrote: "I can't sleep. Mashego uvayile just like that? It's honestly time we evaluate what we put in this messy, dirty, backstabbing, crazy, unstable industry that we love so very much. SADLY it stopped being about talent a long ass time ago hence everyone is "acting", " presenting" and "singing. This industry is messed up and I pray for the day when artists unite and stop pretending. People are out here acting even when they are not on set.

Hashatsi added: "We need the Minister of Arts and Culture to RECOGNIZE US. I'm sorry it ended this way V, we were well on the right track.

In another he took aim at the local entertainment industry and said: "How many of us must die before the SA TV industry is taken seriously or we take it seriously. Can we just be honest that the minister os Arts and Culture is failing us.

"A lot of artists are silent coz they,"NEED " the job. Screw that ish, We,"NEED" to speak up, be present, unite, fight, get paid better, be heard, be loved, be nurtured, taken seriously, have unions, stand together. Until then we shall remain divided."



He continued, paying a heartfelt tribute to his Meshegol, he wrote: "Vinolia V-Mash Mashego, where do I even begin. My eyes are swollen from crying, you came, you saw and you delivered. You were Jam Alley and Jam Alley was you. You owned it. You were Hilda Sithole on @generations_the_legacy.

"You were and you are and you will always be, "TALENT" one in a million. You gave yourself whole hardheartedly to the industry and it never loved you back.

He concluded by condemning those who mocked the star when the odds were against her: "They laughed, talked, gossiped, made fun of your weight, they said uwile AND tonight they are crying and say they miss you. I love and HATE this industry. The minister of Arts and Culture will post a tweet and say Nywe Nywe Nywe.

"I feel like we are not respected in this industry. STOP GIVING US FLOWERS WHEN WE PASS ON AND GIVE US WHILST WE ALIVE. Fu** I am so angry."

"Skeem Saam" actor Clement Maosa shared Hashatsi's sentiments, he wrote: "Konje how many people told V-mash she is an inspiration when she was alive? Those with platforms (except a few I know) did they offer her a job when she was desperately in need? Guess what... today they are all heartbroken and numb.#RobakaMmagoRena #ReaLeboga #RIPVMash."

Konje how many people told V-mash she is an inspiration when she was alive? Those with platforms (except a few I know) did they offer her a job when she was desperately in need?



Guess what. today they are all heartbroken and numb#RobakaMmagoRena#ReaLeboga #RIPVMash — Clement Maosa (@clementmaosa) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile tributes continue to pour in on social media as Mzansi remembers V-Mash.

You brought personality, vibe and made us so happy!!! A cult following u certainly had. If u missed an episode of Jam Alley u'd be depressed for the entire weekend because we would have missed ur showbiz pizazz!!!#RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBYUego38o — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 6, 2020

V-Mash is the pow-wow. Forever. 💔

Thank you for all the memories. #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/Q0COTxSfF6 — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) April 6, 2020

I met a soul crossing my path,glistening in the graces of the gods.A soul free from conformity, A soul growing like a grapevine. A soul blooming in multi-splendoured petals emitting Vinolia fragrance that eased yoke oppression to millions. #RIPVMash — Sello Maake KaNcube (@sellomkn) April 7, 2020

Jam Alley was big. Vinolia Mashego was so much bigger than that. Best presenter and best actor at her prime. She could sing too. And for years, she was the beautiful young woman on the Close-Up toothpaste billboard. We were blessed to know this megatalent. Rest now Vee. #RIPVMash — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) April 6, 2020.