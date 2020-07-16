Zola Hashatsi reveals he’s coronavirus free

Actor and television producer Zola Hashatsi has shared the exciting news that he has been given the all-clear after contracting Covid-19. The star joins a growing list of local stars, including AKA, Brian Temba, TT Mbha, Rosie Motene, and Kabelo Mabalane who are well on their way to a full recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Hashatsi shared: “Good Afternoon SA. It gives me great pleasure to announce that after 14 days of quarantine. Lots of meds, vitamins, herbs, prayer and positive mindset. I have beaten the damn virus and back to the real world. The star continued to express his gratitude to his family and friends for the support: “Family, Friends, Fans and Colleagues. I can't thank you enough for the love, support, messages, prayers, wishes, gifts and all. All symptoms have disappeared.”

Fans and industry friends took to Instagram to congratulate the star on bouncing back from the virus.

“Great staff hey we really needed to hear some good news 🙏🏾❤️👏,” said Nombuso Magton.

“Thank you, Lord.. & thank you for fighting through this...🙏🙏So happy for you,” commented Noni.

“Thank you for remaining positive minded. Thank you for encouraging us. (I’m) so glad to hear such great news, my guy. God bless you and keep you for us,” added DJ Wild.

“Fantastic baby.. 😍🖤😍"" , commenced Manaka Ranaka.

“Best news all week! So glad you’ve recovered bro,” added DJ Mlungu.

This comes three weeks after Hashati had revealed that he had contacted the virus. The star also urged peeps to test as soon as possible.

“Dear Friends, Family and Colleagues please note my results for Covid-19 have come back positive. I will be taking the necessary steps in keeping well and protecting others. Please go and have a test should you not feel 100%,” he shared, at the time.

Meanwhile, kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane and his wife Gail recently revealed they have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a video shared on their Instagram accounts, the couple spoke candidly, detailing how they have defeated the deadly pandemic that has killed millions across the globe.

“Isibaya” actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa also told her followers she tested positive for Covid-19.