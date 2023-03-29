Zola Nombona celebrates 10 years in the game: ‘Can’t believe that I have been living my dream’

This year, Nombona celebrates 10 years of being in the industry, having landed her first role on HIV/Aids educational drama series “Intersexions”, where she featured as Shado in 2013. The same year, the Eastern Cape-born actress also had a recurring role on the SABC1 sitcom “Single Guys” and the e.tv anthology series “Mzansi Love: Kasi Style”.

“I can’t believe that I have been living my dream for 10 years now. To God be the Glory ♥️ I remember the days I used to sit in front of the TV at home and dreaming about being there one day – and God Did!!!" wrote Nombona. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona) In her Instagram post, she also went on to express her hopes for her next 10 years as an actress and thanked South Africa for the support they have shown her. “I’m excited for the next 10 years and ready to unveil a lot more that’s been brewing inside. I’m going to take risks, learn and unlearn, be brave and most importantly have fun and praise God every day.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout these past 10 years. I really appreciate you guys so much. Nenze njalo nakwabanye ningadinwa ♥️ Thank you South Africa.” Over the years, the University of the Witwatersrand graduate in dramatic arts has appeared in BET telenovela “Isono” and “Generations: The Legacy”. Her role as Monde in Black Brain’s production “Lockdown” earned her stellar reviews too.