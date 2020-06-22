Zola Nombona debuts baby daddy Thomas Gumede on Father’s Day

After months of speculation, award-winning actress Zola Nombona confirmed that actor and filmmaker, Thomas Gumede, is indeed the father of their little tot, Cebelihle, who was born just a few weeks ago. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a while until Gumede let the cat out of the bag when he posted images of the baby scans, with Nombona’s name on them, on social media and fans started celebrating their union. In May, Gumede shared three ultrasound scans of the baby. The second scan showed the baby's little hand, while the third one clearly shows the baby's face with Zola Nombona written on top of the 2D scan. The couple kept mum about their relations. This Father's Day, the "Lockdown" star penned a heart-warming tribute to her partner and baby daddy.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, “My friend, My partner, My Love. Happy Father’s Day ♥️ I remember the day I broke the news of us being pregnant 😍 and the day you were a champion in our birthing room 😍 Our son smiled the day he was born (it was so weird 😂) because he has always been surrounded by love, laughter and a ton of jokes. Well done dad. We love you."

Fans and industry friends including Nomzamo Mbatha, Simz Ngema, Boity congratulated the doting father oh his first Father’s day.

“AHHHH😍😍😍😍 Happy for your beautiful family Zola baby!!!! And Happy First Father’s Day @thomasgumede!,” commented the former "Isibaya" actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

“Match made in heaven 👌🏽❤️. Happy Father’s Day daddy,” added the "Skeem Saam," actress Inno Sadiki.

“This is beautiful God bless you both @znombona & @thomasgumede 💛🙏🏻🎉,” added "White Gold" actress and model Refilwe Modiselle.

The new mom announced her pregnancy in February when she revealed her baby bump in a black ensemble and a powerful isiXhosa poem to her bundle of joy, which touched the hearts of many South Africans.

Nombona, who plays Monde in the award-winning female prison drama series "Lockdown", has been celebrating her journey to motherhood with her over 900K followers on Instagram.

She recently gave South Africa a glimpse of her son, in a cute video clip and snaps on Instagram.



