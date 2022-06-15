Zola Nombona is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Actress Zola Nombona is bidding farewell to popular SABC 1 soapie “Generations: The Legacy”. Nombona played Pamela Khoza, the estranged wife of Siyanda, who was portrayed by Kay Sibiya.

Story continues below Advertisement

On June 4, 2021, she made her on-screen debut as the sharp tongued investigative journalist. In a statement to IOL Entertainment, Ntando Zikalala Nombona's brand manager confirmed that the actress had resigned from the award-winning production. “Zola Nombona has officially resigned from ‘Generations’ and is currently serving her notice,” confirmed Zikalala.

Her team is unsure of when her last on screen date will be. IOL Entertainment reached out to the SABC regarding the actress’s exit but no response was received by the time of publication. Last October, Nombona penned a lengthy post regarding her lovely journey on the show.

Story continues below Advertisement

“’Generations: The Legacy’. What a journey. I’ve been with the ’Generations’ family for more than 6 months now and what a lovely journey it has been.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona) In her thoughts, she reflected about her previous belief that she was not a long form actor as she gets bored easily, but realised she didn't have the stamina for it. “I thought I was not a long form actor because I get bored easily but quickly realised that I actually didn’t have the stamina for it (yep acting stamina is a real thing). I normally got the opportunity to test my acting stamina in theatre productions, but that hasn’t happened in a while so beku rough,” said Nombona.