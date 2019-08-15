Zolani Mahola. Picture: Supplied

Zolani Mahola has announced she's leaving Freshlyground on Thursday- the finale of a 17-year-old marriage that took her and the group to legendary heights.



Just days before the announcement at a press conference in Johannesburg, the lead singer spoke in an exclusive interview about going in a new direction in which she would be devoting more time to public and motivational speaking and performing to a different beat with her own music.





"At the end of the year I'll be taking my leave of Freshlyground and focusing on my solo work as well as being involved in public speaking - motivational and for corporates," she said.

Her name has been inextricably linked to the internationally acclaimed Freshlyground. Through their unifying music the group captured the heart of the nation and during the 2010 Fifa World Cup they claimed massive global recognition, collaborating with Shakira when they recorded the official song for this flagship event, performing to more than a billion people worldwide.





Mahola says she will definitely be demonstrating her magic in bridging social, racial and language divides through her music when she picks up the mic in her new role.



