Zoleka Mandela opens up about losing her mother Zindzi Mandela

After taking a step back from social media following the death of her mother Zindzi Mandela, author and activist Zoleka Mandela has returned and is opening up about her loss.

Zindzi, the daughter of the late statesman, Nelson Mandela and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died at a Johannesburg hospital in July. The cause of death has not been disclosed, even though her family confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Zoleka revealed via an Instagram post that she's been dealing with a lot since her mother's death and that some days have left her feeling paralysed.

“I’m dealing with a whole lot, so tired of crying on the inside and the outside, of feeling. Period. I have days when I can’t even get out of bed, where I can’t shower/bath or handle anything that involves my phone/laptop or people,” Zoleka said.

However, the author also admitted that she's been seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and made some progress on pulling herself out of the emotional hole she's in.