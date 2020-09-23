Zoleka Mandela opens up about losing her mother Zindzi Mandela
After taking a step back from social media following the death of her mother Zindzi Mandela, author and activist Zoleka Mandela has returned and is opening up about her loss.
Zindzi, the daughter of the late statesman, Nelson Mandela and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died at a Johannesburg hospital in July. The cause of death has not been disclosed, even though her family confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Zoleka revealed via an Instagram post that she's been dealing with a lot since her mother's death and that some days have left her feeling paralysed.
“I’m dealing with a whole lot, so tired of crying on the inside and the outside, of feeling. Period. I have days when I can’t even get out of bed, where I can’t shower/bath or handle anything that involves my phone/laptop or people,” Zoleka said.
However, the author also admitted that she's been seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and made some progress on pulling herself out of the emotional hole she's in.
“Today was better, I told myself that I’m going to start working out and I actually had enough energy to clean my apartment and do laundry. I think I’m back, plus I need to be back because I’ve gained 5.8kg eating my feelings all the time.”
“Walking, I’m listening to a deeper way. Suddenly, all my ancestors are behind me. Be still, they say. Watch and listen. You are the result of the love of thousands.” - Linda Hogan ... Thanking the thousands that reached out, a reminder that love is indeed, the most compelling and connecting force. That even I, am never alone ... for raindrops never, ever fall alone! 🙏🏾 Today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude and reassurance. Thanking you all from the bottom of my heart and through to the very top!!! #RainDropsNeverFallAlone
Earlier this month Zoleka revealed that she had gone nine months without talking to her mother before she died and went on to imply that she regretted that decision deeply.
“13.09.2020. It’s been 11 months since we last spoke, 2 months since your passing. If I just had one more day with you, this time, I’d love you better,” she said in her caption.