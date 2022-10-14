Zolisa Xaluva reflects on advice offered by Shona Ferguson

Award-winning media mogul and Connie Ferguson's husband, Shona Ferguson, may not be alive, but his memory lives on. Recently, A-list actor Zolisa Xaluva took to Twitter to share a bit of advice that the late “Kings Of Joburg” producer shared with him when he was still alive.

Ferguson died in July 2021 from Covid-19 related complications. His unexpected death sent shock waves through the entertainment industry and was one of the hardest to process for his family, fans and industry peers at the time. The late actor and Xaluva shared the small screen together in “Kings Of Joburg”, where they played the Masire brothers. Judging from the recent tweet it seems like Xaluva is going through a hard time and just remembering Ferguson’s advice, helped him push on.

In the Twitter post, Xaluva wrote: “It's at times like these I miss this guy. He would always say: ‘For each hater you have you have 1000 people who love you. Embrace their love, throw-away the hate’.” He added: “Thanks to my loyal family. My supporters. My friends. Lets keep going.” It's at times like these I miss this guy. He would always say; "For each hater you have you have 1000 people who love you. Embrace their love, throw-away the hate." Thanks to my loyal family. My supporters. My friends. Lets keep going. pic.twitter.com/b3mpzD05Jw — Zolisa Xaluva (@RealZolisa) October 13, 2022 Xaluva is not the first celebrity in Mzansi to recall Ferguson. Recently, veteran actor Vusi Thanda expressed his gratitude to Ferguson for assisting him financially shortly before his untimely death.

He was speaking to DJ Sbu Leope on “The Hustlers Corner,” when he thanked Ferguson for supporting him when he was experiencing major financial and health challenges. “Sho sent his driver with a voucher of R5 000 and said, tell him to buy food because sugar diabetes is a sickness that is related to food. Thereafter he called me and gave me R12 000, for three months,” said Thanda. Thanda said Ferguson wanted him to get well so that he could get back to work on “The Queen”.

