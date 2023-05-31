Zonke launches own digital platform for her music

Award-winning musician Zonke has announced that her new app, Orion, is ready and her fans can now stream her new album, “Embo”. “My new APP is ready, it’s live! This the only digital platform (my own) where you’ll find my new album #Embo 🤗 please go to android App Store, download, subscribe & enjoy 🙌🏾♥️🥳,” she tweeted.

Zonke’s app is currently only available on android devices and her iOS user fans are begging her to bring the app to the platform so they can stream it too. My new APP is ready, it’s live! This the only digital platform (my own) where you’ll find my new album #Embo 🤗 please go to android App Store, download, subscribe & enjoy 🙌🏾♥️🥳 pic.twitter.com/0PfV7D9SJ5 — ZONKE™️🇿🇦 (@ZonkeMusic) May 25, 2023 With the release of her sixth album, Zonke decided against placing it on digital streaming platforms and decided, instead, to release it in physical form, sold through her website. Her method certainly raised eyebrows especially since digital platforms have become the go to place to hear music from artists.

Zonke had explained that she had wanted to try things differently with this album's release as digital platforms are crowded. “As we all know digital platforms are crowded and most people go there and drown because it’s crowded. “Even the best music drowns there so I felt that it’s not a platform for me but my old music will stay there, however, for this album, I just want to try new things, even if those things are old these days,” she told IOL Entertainment.