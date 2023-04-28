Zonke releasing her album ‘Embo’ the old school way receives mixed reactions

Award-winning musician Zonke, this month, released her sixth album ‘Embo’ much to the delight of her fans who have been waiting for new music. But while fans were happy for the release, some were disappointed when they found out that their favourite musician had opted not to place this album on digital streaming platforms.

@Mo_Magoda tweeted: “Not Zonke doing business like is 1978. She will eat USB and CDs “I love her music but I’m not joining her in her Stone Age adventurers.” Not Zonke doing business like is 1978



She will eat USB and CDs

I love her music but I’m not joining her in her Stone Age adventurers — Mö (@Mo_Magoda) April 23, 2023 One fan explained that Zonke does have a market as some people still want physical copies of albums.

@theomtsweni tweeted: “Zonke's target market is mostly 30 year olds and upwards and majority of them still own cd players. Even the soul and rnb dj's still play cd's. There is still a market. We'll just have to check the sales update.” Zonke's target market is mostly 30 year olds and upwards and majority of them still own cd players. Even the soul and rnb dj's still play cd's. There is still a market. We'll just have to check the sales update — theo mtsweni (@theomtsweni) April 24, 2023 Speaking to IOL Entertainment in a previous interview, Zonke explained her decision to do things the old school way. “As we all know digital platforms are crowded, and most people go there and drown because it’s crowded. Even the best music drowns there so I felt that it’s not a platform for me but my old music will stay there, however, for this album, I just want to try new things, even if those things are old these days.

“So I wanted to try this old school way of doing things, going back to CDs. Of course, I did my research, I asked people at my concerts, do you want CDs? “Luckily for me, my audience is people like me, people who enjoy collecting music, having to read thank yous and who played what,” she said. One tweep advised the musician that she should have struck a deal with a retailer to sell her album, especially since, the orders are flowing in.