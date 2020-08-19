Zozibini Tunzi and Cassper Nyovest react to the brutal killing of Kwasa Lugano

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and rapper Cassper Nyovest have both reacted to the brutal killing of 19-year-old Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo Lugalo. Kwasa, a first-year student at Wits University, was stabbed in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend who did not want her to leave him. Following the news of the death, #JusticeForKwasa hit the top of the trends list with many South Africans expressing their outrage. Many Twitter users also expressed how they were tired that gender-based violence(GBV) was still such a huge issue. Some of those who expressed their sadness and anger were some of Mzansi’s biggest stars.

Zozibini revealed that Kwasa's death was a personal pain for her and her family, saying she was a “beautiful joy” to the family.

“My little sister's friend, a beautiful joy to me and my family. She was stabbed to death by a boy because she didn't want him. I don't even know what to say. Ngxesi Malebomvu ntombi encinci. Uphumle ngoxolo,” she wrote, alongside pictures of Kwasa.

My little sister's friend, a beautiful joy to me and my family. She was stabbed to death by a boy because she didn't want him. I don't even know what to say. Ngxesi Malebomvu ntombi encinci. Uphumle ngoxolo❤#JusticeForKwasa #RIPKwasa pic.twitter.com/Ys1aFdwpJv — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) August 18, 2020

Cassper also said that he was heartbroken. “I’m so heart broken. I’m speechless. Yoh! The men in our society!!! I can't even say rest in peace cause this is wrong!!! How do you rest in peace when your life has been cut short?”, he tweeted.

Im so heart broken. Im speechless. Yoh! The men in our society!!! I can't even say rest in peace cause this is wrong!!! How do you rest in peace when your life has been cut short? #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/lIDPXWpbRC — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020

Cassper has spoken out about femicide in SA in the past saying it pains him.

Actress Ayanda Borotho said she was “gutted and defeated” by the news of Kwasa's death and called for justice to be served.

“This time I'm not saying her name. I want to say his name! Over and over and over until everyone knows what he did and until justice is served! My daughter told me about this, I see my own daughters through this soul. God help us! I am so drained”.

She called gender-based violence, “the biggest genocide in history”.