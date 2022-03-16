Zozibini Tunzi dusts off her crown to host a 'Bridgerton' soirée

Opulence, splendour and a dash of high society chatter is the theme du jour as “A Bridgerton Affair” comes to Johannesburg on Saturday March 26. The soirée is in celebration of the highly-anticipated season 2 world premiere of the Netflix series, “Bridgerton”, on Friday, March 25.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will dust off and straighten her crown as she dons the role of fan-favourite Her Majesty Queen Charlotte for an evening of drama, chaos, passion and secrets that will unfold. Her Majesty Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel and Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Netflix In her role, Tunzi will host transport guests to an old-world charm of the Regency era with an African twist. In Her Royal Highness’ attendance is the scandal rag author Lady Whistledown - characterised by Coconut Kelz for the night - and Donovan Goliath cast as the queen's royal guard, Brimsely. The exclusive Inanda Club in Johannesburg provides the perfect backdrop of England’s Regency-era London that is synonymous with the show.

Coconut Kelz will personify Lady Whistledown, the gossip merchant who sets tongues wagging and wigs falling in the Ton with her mischievous pen. The new season of “Bridgerton” sees Lady Whistledown “honing her skills and sharpening her knives”. Lady Whistledown played by Julie Andrews and Coconut Kelz. Picture: Netflix Donovan Goliath, in his capacity as the queens’ royal guard Brimsely, will help guests get “Bridgerton” ready by ensuring that everyone is in on the “Bridgerton” slang, threads, and protocols come the night of “A Bridgerton Affair”.

