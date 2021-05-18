Zozibini Tunzi overwhelmed with emotion during last walk

South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi was overwhelmed with emotion as she took her final walk as the reigning Miss Universe 2018.

Zozibini handed her crown to the new Miss Universe, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page, along with a descriptive caption of how she felt.

“I think you can tell from my face the overwhelming emotion that came over me as I walked on that stage a final time as a reigning Miss Universe.

“I am reminded everyday that my journey wasn't just mine alone. With that said I want to thank you all.

“Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and walking side by side with me on this very important chapter of my life.

“Once again..May every child who witnessed this moment believe in the absolute power of their dreams. Mandibambe Ngazo Zozibini ❤🇿🇦 Congratulations to @andreamezamx and Mexico! I wish you all the best of luck on your reign.

“I hope you make the best of it❤❤Gown: @biji_la_maison ❤,” wrote Zozibini.

Celebrities from across the globe, including SA’s international actress, Thuso Mbedu who stars in the Amazon Prime series, “The Underground Railroad”, offered Zozibini words of encouragement.

“You’re amazing. We’ve been honoured to witness this part of your journey.

“All the love, light and blessings as you continue sharing and changing things for the better! Onwards and upwards. Siyabonga kakhulu.

“And you were absolutely gorgeous, ucishe wangikhalisa nami as you were walking. Haaibo Heyi!,” said Thuso.

Thapelo Mokoena said: “Sibongile Sisi ✊🏾💛 Yours is a timeless contribution. Africa for Life 🥂🇿🇦.”