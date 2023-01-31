Zozibini Tunzi pens a sweet tribute for late friend Cheslie Kryst one year after her tragic death

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi penned a moving tribute to her late friend Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. Kryst, who was also an attorney, model and television correspondent, died on January 30, 2022, at the age of 30.

According to “Variety”, her death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner’s office, after she jumped “from an elevated position” in a building in New York City. To mark the first anniversary of Kryst's tragic death, Tunzi shared a cute video of her and her bestie in their matching denim and she wrote: ”That one time I arrived and we were matching because synergy baby!😍” “I can’t believe today marks a year since we lost you,” she added.

The Eastern-Cape-born beauty also took the opportunity to shine a much-needed spotlight on mental health, urging fans to seek medical professional help when necessary. “Just like you wanted, we will always take a moment to remind people to seek help and take care of their mental health always. Hope you’re resting easy, Queen. We love you forever and always, my friend❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) April Simpkins also remembered her daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a series of fond memories with Kryst, she captioned the post: “A year ago the day started off like any other. I had no idea that would be your first day in heaven.

“I’ve missed you every day baby girl. Every day. Thank you for being with me in some of my loneliest moments. Thank you for bringing so many amazing and wonderful people into my life. “Thank you for living a life so full of good deeds that not even death can slow down the trajectory of your works. Your legacy will continue. There are many of us who will see to that. “I love you with a love that transcends life and death. I’m happy for you that you’ve found peace. And on this, the first anniversary of your arrival in Heaven, I hope you are being celebrated with love, hugs, cheers and Twizzlers. ☺️

“I miss you with all my heart. Until we can be together again please know that mom loves you to the moon and back. Always have, always will,” added Simpkins. View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Simpkins (@aprils_hr) Accroding to NBC, during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Pinkett-Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris on “Red Table Talk,” Simpkins revealed that she knew Cheslie was suffering from depression. “I didn’t know the severity of it,” said Simpkins.

Fans and friends flooded Simpkins and Tuzi’s comments sections respectively with messages of support. Bridget Masinga wrote: “She was such a beautiful woman. Sending hugs 💓💓.” Nandi Madida said: “Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️.”